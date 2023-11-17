DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Late Breakfast presents an evening of deep, immersive sounds, celebrating an album release for Kenneth James Gibson and welcoming Cyane from Portland, OR.
$12.50 advance / $15 day of show
~
awakened souls is the Los Angeles based ambient music pro
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.