Kenneth James Gibson, Cyane, Awakened Souls

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Late Breakfast presents an evening of deep, immersive sounds, celebrating an album release for Kenneth James Gibson and welcoming Cyane from Portland, OR.

$12.50 advance / $15 day of show

~

awakened souls is the Los Angeles based ambient music pro Read more

Presented by Late Breakfast
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

awakened souls, Kenneth James Gibson

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

