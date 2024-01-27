DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Extras Strike Back

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A Musical Tribute to the Forgotten Heroes of Star Wars

For too long the supporting characters of Star Wars have been overshadowed by the popularity of the beloved heroes. Well... no more. Discover the untold stories behind the galaxy’s background characte...

This is an 12+ event
Produced by Glenn and Gehm
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.