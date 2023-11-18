DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vieux Briscards Sound System

211
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Vieux Briscards Sound System revient pour sa 5ème édition au 211

Nous accueillerons Dj Cut Killer et Dj Lbr :

•DJ LBR membre du double h, en 1988, il devient vice-champion de France aux DMC (Disco Mix Club). Cette distinction lui ouvre la porte de Radio

Présenté par croixement pour tous.

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

