DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Vieux Briscards Sound System revient pour sa 5ème édition au 211
Nous accueillerons Dj Cut Killer et Dj Lbr :
•DJ LBR membre du double h, en 1988, il devient vice-champion de France aux DMC (Disco Mix Club). Cette distinction lui ouvre la porte de Radio
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.