Nairaa & Chill: Love & Basketball

Boxpark Croydon
Sun, 19 Nov, 5:00 pm
From £22.60

About

Cinema. R&B. Nairaa & Chill - Let's watch Love & Basketball!

+ Dj Nairaa & Guests will be on hand to supply the soundtrack to your evening with the best in R&B, Slow Jams, Soul and Karaoke.

Last entry: 7PM

Film starts: 7:30PM. Please arrive early!

(Th...

Presented by Dj Nairaa.

Venue

Boxpark Croydon

99 George St, London CR0 1LD, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

