DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MARAUDA

Kemistry
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
From $39.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MARAUDA is coming to Kemistry for our Halloween sneak peek opening weekend. Get ready to create bonds and rage with us!

For table reservations please email:

VIP@kemistrynightclub.com

This is an 18+ event

Insomniac Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

