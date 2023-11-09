DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

10 kg - CIE Anteprima

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Thu, 9 Nov, 6:00 pm
TheatreCatania
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

𝟭𝟬 𝗞𝗴

dal Romanzo di Lau Nova

Regia di Antonella Amirante

Con Pamela Toscano ed Eva Blanchard

Soundscape Nicolas Maisse

Scenografia e costumi Alex Costantino

Luci Juliette Besançon

Produzione CIE Anteprima, Zō centro culture contemporanee, Teatr Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

