DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Night of the Flick Finale & Halloween Cover Show

Comet Ping Pong
Mon, 30 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Monday, October 30th 2023
Night of the Flick Finale & Halloween Cover Show & Jump Scare #2 Release Party!!
w/ My Bloody Valentine + The Replacements
Doors: 6:00pm - Film: 7:30pm - Music: 9:00pm - FREE!

Join us for the Finale of Comet Ping Pong's Mon Read more

Presented by Comet Ping Pong
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.