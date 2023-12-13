Top track

It's Always Sunny in Paterson Park

Our Lives In Cinema

New Cross Inn
Wed, 13 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

It's Always Sunny in Paterson Park
About

Be Sharp and Till The Wheels presents

Our Lives In Cinema

London pop-punk FFO The Wonder Years, Coheed, Iron Chic, Jeff Rosenstock

https://ourlivesincinema.bandcamp.com/

Tailblock

Kent Emotional Hardcore

https://linktr.ee/tailblock

Lucias Malcolm

Till the Wheels and Be Sharp Promotions

Lineup

Our Lives In Cinema, Tailblock

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

