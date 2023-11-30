DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vandals & Blaggers X-mas Bash

The Victoria
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is teaming up with The Victoria to welcome the now legendary Vandals & Blaggers X-Mas Bash on Thursday, November 30th!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

JW Paris, Longy, Seán Grant & The Wolfgang

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.