Daniel Avery - Days From Now - Richard Fearless Remix

Daniel Avery & Richard Fearless present Goo.

The Pickle Factory
Sun, 10 Dec, 4:00 pm
£11.75

Goo returns.

One more before the year is out.

Goo is the fruit of Daniel Avery and Richard Fearless and sees these two comrades playing back-to-back form start till close, sinking deeper into the trippier side of their sonic hoardings.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Something Goes Right.

Daniel Avery, Richard Fearless

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open4:00 pm
250 capacity

