Riot Party Social

Islington Mill
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
SocialManchester
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Our social returns to Partisan Collective for some midweek fun and games.

We are a queer, inclusive, sex positive party for people to explore their identity within a safe and non-judgemental environment.

Come along to our social for a chance to connect w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Riot Party
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Islington Mill

1 James St, Salford, Lancashire M3 5HW
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

