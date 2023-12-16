Top track

Voices Carry

BOTH FLOORS: Favorite Friends Holiday Bandstravaganza!

Our Wicked Lady
Sat, 16 Dec, 2:30 pm
GigsNew York
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rooftop is open-air, covered and heated when needed.

$15 adv/ $20 cash at door

First floor: Doors at 2:30, Music: 3pm - 11pm

Rooftop: Doors at 4, Music: 4:45pm - 10:30pm

With...

Desert Sharks, Uncle Skunk, Trash Rabbit, Atlas Engine, A Very Special Ep...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Our Wicked Lady.

Lineup

12
Desert Sharks, Uncle Skunk, Trash Rabbit and 12 more

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open2:30 pm

