DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hey fam! Did you hear? Ur fave queer indie dance night is throwing a super hot, super gay bday show & you're invited
Joining us for our special one-year anniversary party – and El Cid homecoming!!! – are two bands we love: Guppy & Um, Jennifer? plus Yeah...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.