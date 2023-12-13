Top track

Yeah Yeah Yas Party Ft. Guppy & Um, Jennifer?

El Cid
Wed, 13 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$14.84

About

Hey fam! Did you hear? Ur fave queer indie dance night is throwing a super hot, super gay bday show & you're invited

Joining us for our special one-year anniversary party – and El Cid homecoming!!! – are two bands we love: Guppy & Um, Jennifer? plus Yeah...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Pico Productions.

Lineup

Guppy, Um Jennifer?

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

