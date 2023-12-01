Top track

Alien Chicks - 27 Stitches

East London Block Party Xmas: Alien Chicks

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

East London Block Party presents: Alien Chicks + very special guests

Following a Sold Out first edition of East London Block Party in July, filling grassroots haunts The Old Blue Last, Strongroom and Jaguar Shoes with new music anoraks for a multi-venue d...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outfit & Sweep

Lineup

Alien Chicks

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

