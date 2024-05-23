DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Luca Telese - La scorta di Enrico

Teatro Colosseo
Thu, 23 May 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €19.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

I protagonisti di questa storia vengono dalla resistenza: al fascismo, alla violenza, alla fame. Hanno percorso vie diverse: dalle montagne partigiane alle catene di montaggio. Sono arrivati a una medesima destinazione: il Partito comunista italiano. Che a...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Lineup

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.