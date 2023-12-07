DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Waxx Prod & Ribbon present Virginia @ Naos

Naos
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJRoma
€14.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Wixx Prod. & Ribbon Present

Virginia

Der

Froud Tha System

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Naos

Lineup

Virginia, Der

Venue

Naos

Via Torrita Tiberina 6, 00191 Rome Rome, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

