Tapesmas w/ Mr James & Tilt

Café 1001
Fri, 22 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Following on from a beautiful Disco and Groove led night with us back in June then Septembeer, we’re delighted to have Tapes back in the loft, the love child project between Mr James and Tilt. Bringing flawless energy to the loft, this is a night set to be...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Cafe 1001.

Venue

Café 1001

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

