DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RABBITFOOT is a new musical endeavour consisting of voice, guitar, drums, synthesiser and violin.
We make sounds with no interest in conforming - we are instead just trying to express big things; love, fear, pleasure, groove, anger, space. we hope you li...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.