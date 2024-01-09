Top track

China Bears - Statue Still

Pandamonium Day 1: China Bears

Two Palms
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
London
Free

About

Fierce Panda Records brings their annual Pandamonium Festival to Two Palms in Hackney, London. Day 1 features anthemic indie four-piece China Bears, psych-rockers Solar Eyes and the emotive indie-rock sounds of Sasha Assad.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Fierce Panda & Disorder.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sasha Assad , Solar Eyes, China Bears

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open 7:00 pm

