Top track

Brighde Chaimbeul - A Bhriogais Uallach / Highean Donn nan Gobhar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brighde Chaimbeul

Hebden Bridge Trades Club
Tue, 23 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£14.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Brighde Chaimbeul - A Bhriogais Uallach / Highean Donn nan Gobhar
Got a code?

About

Scottish smallpipes player Brìghde Chaimbeul (pronounched Breetch-er Hime-bowl) is aleading purveyor of experimental Celtic music. Her piping has earned her a BBC Young Folk Award and a BBC Horizon Award, and seen her perform for heads of state at the clim...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Beauty Witch.

Lineup

Brìghde Chaimbeul

Venue

Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Holme St, Hebden Bridge HX7, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.