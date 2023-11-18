DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Retro Game Show Night Presents: Battle Mimes!

Club Congress
Sat, 18 Nov, 6:00 pm
ComedyTucson
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday, November 18

6pm doors, 7pm show

$15

Two mimes enter but only one mime leaves: Get ready for Battle Mimes on Saturday November 18!

Join the fabulously frenetic Chatty Kathee and her glitter-encrusted executive assistant Swish Manley for a rauc...

Presented by Hotel Congress.

Lineup

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

