DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, November 18
6pm doors, 7pm show
$15
Two mimes enter but only one mime leaves: Get ready for Battle Mimes on Saturday November 18!
Join the fabulously frenetic Chatty Kathee and her glitter-encrusted executive assistant Swish Manley for a rauc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.