Holocène Festival - Pass Holo Plus 2 jours

Alpexpo
8 Mar - 10 Mar 2024
GigsGrenoble
€140The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Holocène Festival est de retour les 8&9 mars 2024 à l’Alpexpo de Grenoble pour sa 6è édition. Retrouvez pendant deux jours, des artistes de renoms et étoiles montantes de la scène urbaine.

Ton Pass Holo Plus comprend :

- Ton Pass 2 jours

- Ton bonnet...

Tout public
Présenté par Le Périscope.

Lineup

21
Kaaris, PLK, WeRenoi and 21 more

Venue

Alpexpo

Rue Henri Barbusse, 38100 Grenoble, France
Doors open7:00 pm

