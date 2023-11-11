Top track

Gorillaz - New Gold (feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown) - Dom Dolla Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dom Dolla

Club Space Miami
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 am
DJMiami
Selling fast
From $40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gorillaz - New Gold (feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown) - Dom Dolla Remix
Got a code?

About

Australian superstar DJ takes over The Terrace for a special daytime set, all morning long into the afternoon.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

*** The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has been dec*...

Presented by Link Miami Rebels & Factory93
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dom Dolla

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.