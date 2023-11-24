DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boicot Old School

The Garage of The Bass Valley
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:45 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

New Party Alert!!!💣

Boicot is here again with a Old School line up!🥷🏼

See you 24th of November at @thegarage_of_thebassvalley !

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Musitech S.L..

Lineup

1
Christian Smith, Alexander Kowalski, Nico and 1 more

Venue

The Garage of The Bass Valley

Passatge Can Polític, 13, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

