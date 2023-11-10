DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club 90s:Golden Night: Jung Kook Official Album Release Party

The Vermont Hollywood
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Club 90s presents Golden Night: Jung Kook Official Album Release Party

9PM-1AM

Celebrate the release of Golden and dance to Jung Kook and BTS anthems all night.

*Note Jung Kook will not be in attendance

Ticket entry based on venue capacity, early a...

Presented by Hollywood Vermont Inc dba The Vermont Hollywood.

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

