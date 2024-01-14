DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Una serata dedicata agli amanti del prog e metal rock con il tributo a band che hanno segnato l'evoluzione del movimento e ispirate a chi ne sta definendo i nuovi trend:
Saliranno sul palco:
- Limelight, storica rock band dell'underground milanese, che...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.