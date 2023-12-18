Top track

Insulation Mix (after G.F. Handel's Messiah)

NineEarths - feat. Scanner, D-Fuse & Blanca Regina

IKLECTIK
Mon, 18 Dec, 8:00 pm
£12

D-Fuse + Unpredictable Series present,

NineEarths@ IKLECTIK - featuring Scanner, Mike Faulkner, Matthias Kispert, Blanca Regina & Hyelim Kim

Monday 18 December 2023 | Doors: 8:00 pm - Start: 8:30 pm

This is an 18+ event
Presented by IKLECTIK.
Lineup

Hyelim Kim

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
