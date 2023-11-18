DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anklepants

Leland City Club
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

North American Tour 2023.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

Anklepants

Venue

Leland City Club

400 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

