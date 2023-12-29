Top track

Frankie and the Witch Fingers - Pleasure

Frankie and the Witch Fingers, The Paranoyds, mike watt + the missingmen, Bombón, and DJ Boss Harmz

Alex's Bar
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$25.75

About

Frankie and the Witch Fingers present:

Countdown to Chaos

A 3 night residency at Alex’s Bar

NIGHT ONE

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

The Paranoyds

mike watt + missingmen

Bombón

+ DJ Boss Harmz (Dub Club / Punky Reggae Party)

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Frankie and the Witch Fingers, The Paranoyds, Mike Watt and 1 more

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

