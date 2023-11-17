Top track

Verdena - Chaise Longue

X Sempre Assenti

Cinema Bloom
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:30 pm
FilmMezzago
Event information

X sempre assenti è il film documentario di Francesco Fei che segue il gruppo rock dei Verdena nella loro vita privata e nella preparazione del tour di “Volevo Magia”, disco che segna il loro rientro sulle scene dopo sette anni di silenzio.

Un’opera unica...

Presentato da Cooperativa Sociale il Visconte di Mezzago.

Lineup

Verdena

Venue

Cinema Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 20883 Mezzago provincia di Monza e della Brianza, Italia
Doors open8:30 pm

