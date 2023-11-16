DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giada Biaggi Complessit* | Stand Up Comedy

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Thu, 16 Nov, 9:00 pm
TalkMilano
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Complessit*

di Giada Biaggi e Manuela Mazzocchi

Produzione e Distribuzione Sava' Produzioni Creative

“Siamo cos ì dolcemente com plicate” can tava la Manno ia quan do Milano era piena di eterosessua li. I tem pi sono cambiati, le complessità si sono...

Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Giada Biaggi

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.