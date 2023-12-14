Top track

Comet Ping Pong
Thu, 14 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Thursday, December 14th 2023
Pkew Pkew Pkew + Tall Juan
9pm - $20 - All Ages

PKEW PKEW PKEW
Toronto, ON
https://pkewx3.bandcamp.com/

TALL JUAN
Queens, NY
https://talljuan.bandcamp.com/

Tall Juan is as tall (about 6 feet 3 inches) as he is na...

Rediscover Fire Booking + Scenic Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

