Top track

Bruno Belissimo - Tutta La Notte

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bruno Belissimo a Milano

BIKO
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bruno Belissimo - Tutta La Notte
Got a code?

About

Sabato 2 Dicembre Bruno Belissimo torna a Milano sponda BIKO per presentare il nuovo EP "Questo disco me lo comprerei" con un nuovo live in power trio - insieme a Luca Marini e Bonito - e il suo inconfondibile sound influenzato dai classici dell’italo spac...

Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Bruno Belissimo

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.