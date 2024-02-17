Top track

Bruno Belissimo - Tutta La Notte

Bruno Belissimo a Milano

BIKO
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25

About

NUOVA DATA SABATO 17 FEBBRAIO

Siamo spiacenti di comunicare che a causa di un infortunio occorso all'artista, la data del 2 dicembre di Bruno Belissimo è postiticipata al 17 febbraio. I biglietti acquistati rimangono validi. Eventuali richieste di rimbors...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Bruno Belissimo

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

