Marika Hackman - Bath Is Black

Marika Hackman: Instore + Signing

Resident Music
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £13.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're thrilled to have Marika back in the shop to celebrate album no.6 - join us for a stripped back instore + signing.

This event is on release day, so you will be able to collect the album at the show.

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.

Lineup

Marika Hackman

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:15 pm

