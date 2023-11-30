DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrate Friendsgiving with a lively dance party where the beats are as hot as the turkey! Join us for a night of music, laughter and maybe even some enecpected connections. It's the perfect occasion to mingle, dance, and embrace the spirits of togetherne...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.