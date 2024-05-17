Top track

The Staves

MASH Cambridge
Fri, 17 May 2024, 6:30 am
GigsCambridge
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

FKP Scorpio presents:

The Staves

Friday 17th May 2024

Mash, Cambridge

This is a 16+ event, all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by MASH Cambridge.

Lineup

The Staves

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Doors open6:30 am

