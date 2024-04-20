DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Joe Bel : release party !

Transbordeur
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€8.80
About

On dit que la voix est un miroir de l’âme. Aussi y a-t-il de la mélancolie et du soleil, de l’assurance et de la douceur dans celle de la songwritteuse Joe Bel.

Après un début de carrière fulgurant et l'éclosion de son titre fondateur Hit the Roads, elle*...

Tout public
Présenté par SAS Transmission en accord avec Flower Coast et La Ruche.

Lineup

Joe Bel

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

