Top track

Hollabackboi

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Channel Orange Room

The Orange Room
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hollabackboi
Got a code?

About

Channel Orange Room is back!

A night of nostalgia and eclectic sounds featuring some of our favourite DJs in our cosy front room! 🏠🍊

8pm - 11pm - Social Mixer :

PlayStation 2, Nintendo Switch, Sampler Pad and many more nostalgic games/activities!

11p...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Orange Room.

Lineup

2
Bints, Samo Dj, Pretty Privilege and 2 more

Venue

The Orange Room

375 High Street, Newham, London, E15 4QZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.