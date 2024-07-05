DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Moninga Open Air Festival 2024 // FULL PASS

Villa Benvenuti
5 Jul - 7 Jul
GigsFormigine
€15
FULL PASS // Venerdì + Sabato

Questo biglietto consente l'accesso al Moninga Open Air Festival 2024 per le giornate di Venerdì 5 e Sabato 6. Inoltre, garantisce l'ingresso nelle serate gratuite di Mercoledì 3 e Giovedì 4. Ricordati che è un evento di bene...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Moninga ODV.

Villa Benvenuti

Via Sassuolo 6, 41043 Formigine Modena, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

