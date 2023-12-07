DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boris, Harvy Valencia, Cortes, The Fellas + More

Centro Wynwood
Thu, 7 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsMiami
$25.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Trust Us is bringing the tempo to the 305 this coming Art Basel weekend.

For table reservations, contact: info@trustusnyc.com

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Trust Us Events.

Lineup

DJ Boris, Harvy Valencia, The Fellas

Venue

Centro Wynwood

297 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

