Top track

Black Eyed Peas - I Gotta Feeling

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Réveillon Rooftop Oxygen Paris

Oxygen
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyParis
From €76.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Black Eyed Peas - I Gotta Feeling
Got a code?

About

Réveillon ROOFTOP OXYGEN PARIS
"Vue Feu d'Artifice Arc de Triomphe"
1200 personnes // 2 Dancefloors // 2 Terrasses géantes // 3 Bulles chauffées sur le Rooftop

Parce qu'on voulait un réveillon 2024 d'exception, des bandes de copines, des cadres sans c...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Noctambuzz.

Lineup

Venue

Oxygen

2 Esplanade Du Général De Gaulle, 92400 Puteaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.