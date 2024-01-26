DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tom Wakeling's Strings & Things

The Century Room
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($25-$35 | 7pm & 9pm shows) TOM WAKELING'S “STRINGS & THINGS” Down-home Blues and Jazz meets Brazilian Choro.

Bassist Tom Wakeling's “Strings and Things” embraces jazz' past, present, and future with vibrant rhythms and an elegant, hard-swinging style. Fr...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

