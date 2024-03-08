DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bones Owens

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 9:15 pm
GigsAtlanta
About

Bones Owens live at Eddie's Attic!

New EP ‘Eighteen Wheeler’ finds Bones Owens in an earnest place, with his melody- driven Americana more cinematic and evocative than ever.

From its contemplative title track to the swampily ominous standout, “Bring Me B...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Bones Owens

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

