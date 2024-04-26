Top track

Lynks - Pedestrian at Best

Lynks + Guest

Le Hasard Ludique
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lynks mène une revolution queer pronant une domination totale ! Et les affaires vont bon train : célébré.e. par la presse britannique, son show épatant grâce auquel iel s’est produit dans tout le Royaume Uni, est devenu cultissime. Multipliant les collabs...

Tout public
Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.

Lineup

Lynks

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

