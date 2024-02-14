DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Si vous aimez... Shame, Viagra Boys & Fews
TREEBOY & ARC
(Post punk - Leeds, UK)
BUTTERFLY BULLDOZER
(Post punk - Nantes, FR)
VEYS
(Rock indé - Paris, FR)
INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES
Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garantit une entrée p...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.