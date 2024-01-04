Top track

Petite Noir

Public Records
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Petite Noir is the architect of Noirwave – a musical and cultural movement that draws creative energy from punk aesthetics and the fragmented identity of today’s African diaspora. The Congolese artist was born in Belgium, raised in South Africa, and is now...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Petite Noir

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

