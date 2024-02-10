DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Slomatics + Old Horn Tooth | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Signature Brew Presents

The Slomatics

https://www.instagram.com/slomatics/

Old Horn Tooth

https://www.instagram.com/oldhorntooth/

Signature Brew Haggerston 

Saturday 10th February 2024 

7pm Doors / £13 adv

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Slomatics, Old Horn Tooth

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

