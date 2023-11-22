DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Old Blue Last Xmas Party with DIY Magazine DJs

The Old Blue Last
Wed, 22 Nov, 5:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It's The Old Blue Last Xmas Party with special guest DJs DIY Magazine.

Join us for wall-to-wall bangers - new and old - downstairs in the bar for an early Xmas shindig.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Old Blue Last.

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open5:00 pm
150 capacity

