Oh, The Guilt, HAVVK

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Punka Presents: Double album launch at Rough Trade
Bristol's queer grunge trio OH, THE GUILT and the mighty Dublin based HAVVK are coming together for a special gig to launch both of their new albums on the SAME NIGHT at Rough Trade in Bristol!!!!!
Do no...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.