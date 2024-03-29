DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Oh, The Guilt & HAVVK - Double Album Launch Gig!

Rough Trade Bristol
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBristol
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Punka Presents: Double album launch at Rough Trade

Bristol's queer grunge trio OH, THE GUILT and the mighty Dublin based HAVVK are coming together for a special gig to launch both of their new albums on the SAME NIGHT at Rough Trade in Bristol!!!!!

Do no...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Oh, The Guilt, HAVVK

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

